0
Thursday 1 February 2024 - 21:20

Five Countries Confirm Joining BRICS, South Africa Says

Story Code : 1113313
The five countries were extended invitations along with Argentina at a summit in August in Johannesburg to join the bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, China, India and South Africa. Members say the move would help reshuffle a world order they view as outdated, Naledi Pandor noted.

Argentina has since declined the invitation to join.

"With respect to the BRICS confirmations, five out of the six have confirmed. That is Saudi Arabia, UAE, Ethiopia, Iran ... and Egypt," Pandor told a news conference on Wednesday, Yahoo.com reported. 

"Argentina has written to indicate that they will not act on this successful application by the previous administration to become full members of BRICS, and we accept their decision."

BRICS was founded in 2006 and initially included Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa joined the intergovernmental organization in 2011.
