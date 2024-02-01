0
Thursday 1 February 2024 - 21:29

Iran, Saudi Arabia Discuss Gaza, Red Sea

Iran, Saudi Arabia Discuss Gaza, Red Sea
In a telephone conversation on Wednesday evening, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan talked about a range of issues on which Tehran and Riyadh can cooperate as well as the latest regional developments.

The two diplomats discussed the resumption of the Umrah [minor Hajj] flights and a visit by a Saudi technical delegation to Iran.

The head of Iranian diplomacy further underlined the need to expedite the restart of the Umrah.

They further expressed satisfaction with the course of bilateral ties, urging that cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia should grow in the areas of mutual interest.

Amir Abdollahian and bin Farhan also voiced concern about the Zionist entity’s continued crimes against the oppressed people of Palestine and underscored the need for an end to the Zionist atrocities, the removal of the humanitarian siege of Gaza, and the restoration of peace to the region.

Moreover, the two ministers talked about the regional and international developments, including in Gaza, the West Bank and the Red Sea.
