0
Thursday 1 February 2024 - 21:31

Hamas Chief Due in Cairo for Gaza Truce Discussions

Story Code : 1113319
Hamas Chief Due in Cairo for Gaza Truce Discussions
Haniyeh is scheduled to attend a meeting in Cairo on Thursday to discuss the proposal for a six-week truce plan put forward by senior Qatari and Egyptian officials during recent meetings in France.

“The three-stage plan would start with an initial six-week halt to the war that would see more aid deliveries into Gaza,” reports said.

The source further said that there would also be “negotiations around the withdrawal of ‘Israeli’ forces,” with possible additional phases involving more captive-prisoner exchanges.

“The territory’s rebuilding is also among the issues addressed by the deal,” the source said.

In a press statement on Tuesday, Haniyeh confirmed that the movement had received an invitation to visit Cairo in order to reach an “integrated vision” on the new ceasefire proposal and discuss requirements for the implementation of a potential agreement.

Hamas says it is “studying” a new ceasefire proposal, stressing the popular movement’s priority is to end the occupying regime’s aggression.

The Hamas chief said the movement was reviewing the proposal, stressing that its priority is to end the “Israeli” aggression and a full withdrawal of occupying forces from Gaza.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Chief Due in Cairo for Gaza Truce Discussions
Hamas Chief Due in Cairo for Gaza Truce Discussions
Three Persian Gulf Islands Inseparable Part of Iran: Raisi
Three Persian Gulf Islands Inseparable Part of Iran: Raisi
1 February 2024
Chinese Defense Chief Promises Support to Russia on ‘Ukrainian Issue’
Chinese Defense Chief Promises Support to Russia on ‘Ukrainian Issue’
1 February 2024
US Approves Strikes on Facilities in Iraq and Syria in Retaliation over Jordan Attack
US Approves Strikes on Facilities in Iraq and Syria in Retaliation over Jordan Attack
1 February 2024
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Haifa with Drone
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Haifa with Drone
1 February 2024
Ukraine Promises New ‘Counteroffensive’
Ukraine Promises New ‘Counteroffensive’
1 February 2024
WHO: People in Gaza Starving to Death
WHO: People in Gaza Starving to Death
1 February 2024
Israeli Army Withdraws Another Reservist Brigade from Gaza
Israeli Army Withdraws Another Reservist Brigade from Gaza
1 February 2024
“Israel”: UN’s Guterres must Resign!
“Israel”: UN’s Guterres must Resign!
31 January 2024
Iran Warns US: Any Attack to Be Met with Crushing Response
Iran Warns US: Any Attack to Be Met with Crushing Response
31 January 2024
US Troops in Iraq On Standby to Support Ground Involvement in “Israel’s” Gaza War
US Troops in Iraq On Standby to Support Ground Involvement in “Israel’s” Gaza War
31 January 2024
Yemeni Official: US Threats Won
Yemeni Official: US Threats Won't Deter Yemen from Keeping Up Anti-Israel Op.
31 January 2024
“Israel” Confirms Flooding Tunnels in Gaza with Seawater
“Israel” Confirms Flooding Tunnels in Gaza with Seawater
31 January 2024