Friday 2 February 2024 - 10:22

Iran: Intelligence Ministry Conducts Massive Op against Mossad

The statement was issued on the verge of the 45th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

“In the largest combined intelligence and counter-intelligence operation against the “Israeli” entity’s Mossad spy agency, a unique and unprecedented collection of information was obtained,” the statement said.

It further added that in addition to intelligence and security findings, obtaining special information related to some of the most important secret military facilities, weapons factories, and civilian strategic industries of the usurping Zionist entity was also among the achievements of the series of large and multi-stage operations.

According to the ministry, dozens of spies and terrorist elements affiliated with the racist Zionist entity in 28 countries of the world, in the three continents of Asia, Africa, and Europe, were identified during the operation.

Saying that the number of spies in Tehran and several provinces of Iran were also identified, the ministry added that several Iranian spies living abroad were identified as well.

It added that several Mossad-affiliated criminals involved in some terrorist operations inside Iran were also identified and arrested.
