Islam Times - The Secretary General of Hezbollah Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah is scheduled to deliver a speech on war veterans day on Tuesday, February 13.

Arab media outlets reported that the speech of the Secretary-General of Hezbollah in Lebanon will be delivered at 3:00 p.m. Beirut time.Nasrallah will honor the war veterans of the Lebanese Resistance during his important speech.Hezbollah forces have inflicted deadly blows on the Zionist regime's military since the beginning of the Israeli war in Gaza last October to support the steadfast people of Gaza.