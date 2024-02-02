0
Friday 2 February 2024 - 10:41

US Military Base in Eastern Syria Targeted with Drones

Story Code : 1113382
The US base in Syria's al-Omar oil field was targeted with three drones, according to the report.

No groups have yet claimed responsibility for the drone attack so far.

Resistance groups based in Iraq have repeatedly hit US bases on Iraqi and Syrian territories with missiles and drones over the past weeks in retaliation for the Israeli regime’s crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.

The groups are also outraged at the US military presence in the region, which they see as a source of instability, as well as Washington’s support for the Israeli regime in its ongoing war on Gaza.
