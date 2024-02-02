0
Friday 2 February 2024 - 10:47

Ukraine Hails EU Deal on $54bn Aid Package

Story Code : 1113385
Ukraine Hails EU Deal on $54bn Aid Package
“It is very important that the decision was made by all 27 leaders, which once again proves strong EU unity,” the Ukrainian president said on X.

“Continued EU financial support for Ukraine will strengthen long-term economic and financial stability, which is no less important than military assistance and sanctions pressure on Russia,” Zelenskyy added, according to Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal has hailed a deal reached by the EU to supply Kyiv with 50 billion euros ($54bn) in aid that Hungary initially had blocked.

“Each of your votes is a significant contribution to our joint victory,” Shmygal said in a message on social media thanking member states.

He added that the agreement was a display of “solidarity” and “unity” in the 27-member bloc.

All 27 EU members have agreed on an additional 50 billion euro ($54bn) support package for Ukraine, Charles Michel, president of the council of European Union leaders, said on social media platform X.

“This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine”, he added.
