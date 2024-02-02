0
Friday 2 February 2024 - 21:57

Around 3,000 Israeli Soldiers Treated for Mental Health Since October 7th

Story Code : 1113512
Hebrew-language Kan news network offered these statistics on Thursday, with The Times of Israel later confirming the report on Friday.

Since the start of the Israeli aggression on the besieged enclave, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and anxiety rates in the Zionist entity have risen at striking rates.

The Jerusalem Post reported on Friday that an agreement has been signed at the Israeli Defense Ministry that will allow for the establishment of a center to treat soldiers suffering from PTSD.

The daily noted that “the emphasis of this initiative will be to create centers in Israel’s North and South.”

“These centers will treat individuals in Israel’s Defense Force along with their family members, who are also considered part of the rehabilitation initiative during the Israel-Hamas war,” the JPost added.
