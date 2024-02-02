Haniyeh, Nakhaleh Set Prerequisites of Ceasefire: Resistance Concerned with Protecting Palestinian People

Islam Times - Head of Hamas Movement’s politburo, Ismail Haniyeh, and the Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Dr. Ziad Nakhaleh, discussed, during a contact on Friday, the latest developments of the Zionist barbaric war 0n Gaza Strip and the military as well as political updates related to Al-Aqsa Flood Operation.

Haniyeh and Nakhaleh mulled the initiatives aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Gaza, stressing that the ceasefire negotiations must lead to the end of the aggression, the complete withdrawal of the IOF from the Strip, the lift of the siege to allow all life requirements enter Gaza, reconstruction, and an all-for all prisoners swap deal.“The Palestinian resistance factions will be where they can protect the Palestinians and secure their interests,” the two leaders said.Haniyeh and Nakhaleh underlined that the heroic steadfastness of the Palestinians, the valor of the resistance and the political will in Al-Aqsa Flood battle, in addition to the sufferings of the Palestinian locals in Al-Quds, West Bank and elsewhere, will grant the Palestinian people freedom, return, and independence.The Qatari Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday that ‘Israel’ agreed to ceasefire in Gaza, adding that Hamas had received the truce proposal positively.