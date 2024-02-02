Islam Times - Palestinian people gathered and rejoiced in southern Gaza on Thursday night after the release of Qatar's Foreign Ministry's statement about the possibility of a ceasefire.

After the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar about the possibility of establishing a ceasefire, many Gazans came out to the refugee settlement centers in the west of Rafah and expressed their happiness.According to this report, the people of Gaza chanted slogans in support of the Palestinian resistance and Mohammed Deif, the commander-in-chief of the al-Qassam battalions, the military wing of Hamas.Earlier, Majed Mohammed al-Ansari, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, said that the Zionist regime has agreed to a ceasefire plan in Gaza.The spokesman of Qatar's foreign ministry added: "Hamas movement is assessing this plan and will respond to it."Palestinians in Gaza expressed their happiness after Qatar's statement, while news sources reported on Thursday night, at the same time as the meeting of the Israeli war cabinet over the cease-fire agreement in Gaza, the families of Israeli prisoners demonstrated in Tel Aviv for the implementation of the prisoner exchange agreement.The families of the Zionist prisoners demonstrated in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of War of the Zionist regime.At the same time, the Zionist regime's war cabinet will hold a meeting tonight at the headquarters of the Ministry of War, and after that, the security cabinet of this regime will also review the proposed prisoner exchange plan.To retaliate against the surprise attacks of the Al-Aqsa Flood and stop the operations of the resistance forces, the Zionist regime has launched a massive massacre in Gaza over the past four months. According to reports, more than 27,000 Palestinians have lost their lives due to the brutal attacks of this regime.