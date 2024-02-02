Any American Attack on Iraqi Soil Shall be Responded Appropriately: Al-Nujaba

Islam Times - The Secretary General of Al-Nujaba Movement of Iraq emphasized that any American attack on Iraqi soil will be accompanied by an appropriate response from the Iraqi resistance.

According to Iran press report on Friday Quoting Al-Maluma news agency, Sheikh Akram Abbas al-Ka'abi, Secretary General of the Islamic Resistance Movement of Al-Nujaba (which is also called Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba (HHN)) in Iraq, emphasized in a statement: "We have emphasized before and we repeat again that our decision to confront the Americans is an Iraqi decision that until The realization of two issues will not stop; First, stopping the war against Gaza and secondly, withdrawal of the American occupation from Iraq."He added: But regarding the temporary suspension of the activities of our comrades in brave Kataib of Hezbollah, who are our brothers in blood, jihad, arms and path, I must say that after talking with the brother and commander of Mujahid Abu Hossein Al Hamidawi (Secretary General of the Iraqi Hezbollah Battalions) and explaining the reasons for this decision, its truth and wisdom became clear to us. We respect this decision and appreciate their sacrifice in this situation.Al-Ka'abi continued: "In the future, it will be clear that he made this decision with courage and forgiveness."He added: "We are waiting for the early and blessed return of the victory battalions and the cancellation of the suspension of their activities after the end of the reasons and the removal of the excuses."In another part of this statement, Al-Ka'abi also emphasized about the American threats: But about the American psychological warfare machine that continues to threaten and intimidate, it should be said that these actions do not shake us even a little bit.He also noted that any US attack will be met with an appropriate response and other Iraqi Islamic resistance groups will continue their operations until their demands are fulfilled.This statement was issued after Kataib Hezbollah of Iraq announced earlier that it will reduce the intensity of its attacks on American bases and stop its attacks against the Zionist regime until the end of the announced ceasefire in Gaza.Since the beginning of the Zionist regime's invasion of Gaza, American military bases in Iraq and Syria have been targeted by missile and drone attacks.According to Iran press, the Palestinian resistance forces launched a surprise operation called "Al-Aqsa Flood " from Gaza (southern Palestine) on Saturday, October 7th, 2023, against the positions of the occupation regime of Jerusalem, and this regime to retaliate and compensate for its defeat and stop the resistance operation has closed all crossings of the Gaza Strip and is bombarding this area.Western support for the Zionist regime under the pretext of self-defense is practically a green light and a license for Tel Aviv to continue the brutal killing of Palestinian children and women.