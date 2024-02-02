0
Friday 2 February 2024 - 22:08

Yemen: People Hold Massive Demonstration in Support of Palestine

Story Code : 1113516
For the 119th day in a row, the forces of the Zionist occupying regime continue to carry out their barbaric crimes by carrying out dozens of airstrikes, shelling, and bombarding civilians, while massacring Palestinian citizens in the areas they attack.

Millions of Yemenis held a march in Sana'a and Saada in support of Palestine. With their presence, the Yemeni demonstrators emphasized their moral and religious position regarding helping Palestine against the aggression of the Zionist regime.

The people of Yemen also condemned the aggression of the United States and Britain against their homeland and the imposition of a naval blockade on the Zionist regime.

In the massive demonstration of the Yemeni people, the participants held the flags of Yemen and Palestine and pictures of the martyrs and condemned the recent action of the US in putting the name of the Ansarallah resistance group on the so-called "terrorism" list.
