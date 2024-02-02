20 Missiles Fired from Lebanon towards Kiryat Shmona

Islam Times - Zionist sources reported that following the escalation of tensions in the northern borders of occupied Palestine, 20 missiles were fired from Lebanon toward Kiryat Shmona settlement.

20 missiles were fired from southern Lebanon towards Kiryat Shmouna, and one of them directly hit a building in this Zionist settlement, Zionist media outlets reported on Friday.The reports earlier announced that the alarm sirens were sounded several times in the settlements of Kiryat Shmona, Kfar Yuval, and Ma'ayan Baruch in the Asba’ Al-Jalil area.The Zionist regime waged the Gaza war on October 7 after the Palestinian Resistance movement, Hamas, carried out a surprise operation into the occupied territories in retaliation for the regime’s ceaseless atrocities against the Palestinian people over the past seven decades.With the Israeli war continuing unabated and killing Palestinian civilians in the besieged territory, Resistance movements and groups in the region, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Ansarullah, and Iraq’s combatants launched military operations against US and Israeli interests to exert pressure on the regime to end its genocidal war.