0
Friday 2 February 2024 - 22:24

Death Toll Among UN Workers in Gaza Climbs to 152

Story Code : 1113519
As of 31 January, the total number of UNRWA colleagues killed since the beginning of the war is now 152, UNRWA says citing TASS.

According to the agency, since the onset of the escalation, at least 376 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in UNRWA shelters have been killed, and 1,365 sustained wounds. Up to 1.7 mln people had to leave their homes.

The Israeli regime waged a bloody war against the Gaza Strip on October 7 after the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas carried out a retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity for its atrocities against Palestinians.
