Friday 2 February 2024 - 22:42

Nairobi Gas Explosion Claims at Least 3 Lives, Injures Over 200

Story Code : 1113523
The incident occurred on Thursday night in the Embakasi neighborhood, as government spokesperson Isaac Maigua Mwaura confirmed, revealing that the fire rapidly spread through the area where many residents were present, Al Jazeera reported.

"One Lorry [truck] of an unknown registration number that was loaded with gas exploded, igniting a huge ball of fire that spread widely," Mwaura stated on Friday.

He added that vehicles, businesses, and residential homes were consumed by the flames, and a significant number of residents were inside their homes at the time.

A total of 222 individuals were promptly taken to various hospitals in the capital, according to Mwaura.

While the fire was eventually contained by Friday morning, rescue efforts continued as firefighters and police sought to locate people who might be trapped in the affected area.

The cause of the initial explosion remains unknown.

Surveying the aftermath at daybreak, the scene revealed charred houses and shops, with a four-storey residential building about 200m away displaying a broken roof caused by a flying gas cylinder.

The Kenyan Red Cross reported transporting 271 people to health facilities in the capital, treating an additional 27 on-site.

Mwaura assured that the area has been secured, with a command center established to coordinate rescue operations and intervention efforts. He urged the public to avoid the cordoned area to facilitate the ongoing rescue mission with minimal disruptions.

Residents shared their experiences, with Caroline Karanja describing the chaos after the explosion, forcing her and others to flee while police cordoned off the area. James Ngoge, living nearby, recounted the shockwave that felt like an earthquake, resulting in the complete destruction of his business on the same street as the fire.
