Former CIA Software Engineer Sentenced to 40 Years for Leaking US Hacking Secrets

Islam Times - A New York judge, US District Court Judge Jesse Furman, has sentenced former CIA software engineer Joshua Schulte to 40 years in prison for leaking a massive trove of classified information to WikiLeaks, falling short of the life sentence sought by federal prosecutors.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) highlighted that Joshua Adam Schulte's "transmission of that stolen information to WikiLeaks is one of the largest unauthorized disclosures of classified information in the history of the United States."According to Axios, the 35-year-old New Yorker was sentenced to 480 months in prison for crimes of espionage, computer hacking, contempt of court, making false statements to the FBI, and child pornography.The sentencing follows his convictions at trials that concluded in March 2020, July 2022, and last September.Prosecutors alleged in court documents that Schulte stole copies of the entire Center for Cyber Intelligence tool development archives, deleting hundreds of files in an attempt to cover his tracks before sending the stolen files to WikiLeaks.Schulte was then transferred to another division from the CCI in 2016 after being found to have abused his administrator powers.WikiLeaks began publishing classified data from the stolen CIA files in 2017, with a total of 26 disclosures referred to as "Vault 7 and Vault 8."Schulte repeatedly lied during interviews following the leak by denying any involvement in the breach and spinning fake narratives about what might have happened.Schulte's alleged theft and disclosure “immediately and profoundly damaged the CIA's ability to collect foreign intelligence against America's adversaries; placed CIA personnel, programs, and assets directly at risk; and cost the CIA hundreds of millions of dollars," noted the DOJ, adding that the "disclosure caused exceptionally grave harm to the national security of the United States."A former CIA deputy director of digital innovation described the leak during Schulte's trial as a "digital Pearl Harbor."The leaks were largely inconsequential, but the size of the breach left some officials comparing it to that of former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.U.S. Attorney Damian Williams for the Southern District of New York stated that Schulte "betrayed his country by committing some of the most brazen, heinous crimes of espionage in American history," causing untold damage to national security in his quest for revenge against the CIA.Prior to his arrest in 2018, Schulte had helped create the hacking tools that he later exposed to WikiLeaks. The CIA tactics included efforts to turn so-called smart TVs – televisions with online connectivity – into listening devices. Prosecutors claimed he was behind “the most damaging disclosures of classified information in American history.”Schulte argued during his July 2022 trial that the CIA and FBI were making him a scapegoat for a humiliating leak of data that could have been stolen by hundreds of other people. He also claimed that he had no motive to carry out the leak.During Thursday’s sentencing hearing, he complained of horrible conditions in his New York jail cell, which he called a “torture cage,” and he said prosecutors were seeking “vengeance” after previously offering him a plea bargain calling for a ten-year prison sentence.Furman found that Schulte was motivated by “anger, spite and perceived grievance” against his CIA bosses after they ignored his complaints about working conditions. After being jailed in 2018, the ex-programmer continued trying to leak classified materials in what prosecutors called an “information war” with the US government, the judge said.While executing a search warrant in the espionage case, FBI investigators allegedly found an encrypted cache of more than 3,000 images and videos depicting child sexual abuse on Schulte’s home computer, according to prosecutors. More than six years of his 40-year prison sentence stemmed from the pornography charges.Although Furman didn’t grant the request by the US Department of Justice to imprison Schulte for life, he did agree to apply a “terrorism enhancement,” a legal provision that allows harsher sentences for terrorism-related offenses.Julian Assange, who has been jailed in London since 2019 while fighting extradition to the US, faces up to 175 years in prison on 17 espionage charges.