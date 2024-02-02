China Urges US, Allies to Reconsider UNRWA Funding Suspension Amid Gaza Crisis

Islam Times - China voiced support for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) on Thursday and called on the US, UK, and other major donors to reconsider their decision to suspend funding to the organization.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized UNRWA's crucial role in easing the humanitarian situation in Gaza and urged against collective punishment. The agency faces a funding crisis following Israeli allegations, leading to several countries suspending financial support."Under the current circumstances, there’s no other choice than a cease-fire that can deescalate the crisis, and there’s no other task that is more pressing than protecting civilians," stated the Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin during a press briefing in Beijing, emphasizing China's support for an independent investigation into the Israeli allegations.“We call on the international community, especially major donors, to prioritize the lives of the people in Gaza, reconsider the decision to suspend funding, and continue to support the work of UNRWA,” he said, stressing that “collective punishment” against the people in Gaza should be avoided.The agency's funding crisis was sparked by Israeli allegations that some of its employees in the Gaza Strip took part in the Oct. 7 cross-border attack on Israel. Several countries have since then suspended funding for the agency, which was established in 1949 to help Palestinian refugees across the Middle East.“Under the current circumstances, there’s no other choice than a cease-fire that can deescalate the crisis and there’s no other task that is more pressing than protecting civilians," the spokesman stressed, Anadolu reported.As the Palestinian death toll from Israel's offensive against Gaza surpassed 27,000, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini warned of a potential shutdown of operations by the end of February due to the suspension of $440 million worth of funding by several donor countries. Lazzarini stressed the importance of reinforcing, not weakening, UNRWA amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis."I echo the call of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to resume funding to UNRWA. If funding remains suspended, we will most likely be forced to shut down our operations by the end of February not only in Gaza but also across the region," warned Lazzarini.The UN Palestinian refugee agency plays a vital role in providing aid to Palestinians in Gaza, and its potential closure would exacerbate the already dire humanitarian conditions in the region.Over 18 countries and the EU have suspended their funding based on Israeli allegations, prompting a UNRWA investigation.The agency's director in Gaza highlighted the critical role of its staff in delivering humanitarian aid and emphasized the dire consequences for Gazans if UNRWA ceases operations.The Israeli offensive has left thousands displaced and resulted in severe shortages of essential resources.