0
Friday 2 February 2024 - 22:47

UK: We Could Recognize Palestinian State without Deal with ‘Israel’

Story Code : 1113527
UK: We Could Recognize Palestinian State without Deal with ‘Israel’
“Recognizing Palestine as a state can’t come at the start of the process, but it doesn’t have to be the very end of the process,” he said.

Cameron further stated: “It could be something that we consider as this process, as this advance to a solution, becomes more real.”

“What we need to do is give the Palestinian people a horizon towards a better future, the future of having a state of their own,” he added.

In parallel, the British official described the first step as a “pause” in the war between Hamas and “Israel”.

“You can’t have a two-state solution with Gaza still controlled by the people responsible for October 7,” he said.

This comes after reports that the US is reviewing a possible shift in policy to recognize a Palestinian state.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ukraine Hails EU Deal on $54bn Aid Package
Ukraine Hails EU Deal on $54bn Aid Package
Syria Repels an “Israeli” Aggression Targeted South of Damascus
Syria Repels an “Israeli” Aggression Targeted South of Damascus
2 February 2024
Yemen Strikes British Ship in Support of Gaza
Yemen Strikes British Ship in Support of Gaza
2 February 2024
Iran: Intelligence Ministry Conducts Massive Op against Mossad
Iran: Intelligence Ministry Conducts Massive Op against Mossad
2 February 2024
Hamas Chief Due in Cairo for Gaza Truce Discussions
Hamas Chief Due in Cairo for Gaza Truce Discussions
1 February 2024
Three Persian Gulf Islands Inseparable Part of Iran: Raisi
Three Persian Gulf Islands Inseparable Part of Iran: Raisi
1 February 2024
Chinese Defense Chief Promises Support to Russia on ‘Ukrainian Issue’
Chinese Defense Chief Promises Support to Russia on ‘Ukrainian Issue’
1 February 2024
US Approves Strikes on Facilities in Iraq and Syria in Retaliation over Jordan Attack
US Approves Strikes on Facilities in Iraq and Syria in Retaliation over Jordan Attack
1 February 2024
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Haifa with Drone
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Haifa with Drone
1 February 2024
Ukraine Promises New ‘Counteroffensive’
Ukraine Promises New ‘Counteroffensive’
1 February 2024
WHO: People in Gaza Starving to Death
WHO: People in Gaza Starving to Death
1 February 2024
Israeli Army Withdraws Another Reservist Brigade from Gaza
Israeli Army Withdraws Another Reservist Brigade from Gaza
1 February 2024
“Israel”: UN’s Guterres must Resign!
“Israel”: UN’s Guterres must Resign!
31 January 2024