Friday 2 February 2024 - 22:50

Iraq’s Nujaba: We’ll Keep up Ops against US until Occupation Ends, Gaza Genocide Stops

In a statement released on Friday, the head of the movement Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi dismissed US threats to carry out airstrikes on Iraq, stressing that “Any strike will result in an appropriate response.”

He further added that his group would continue its actions against American forces until its demands for the occupation troops to leave Iraq and an end to the relentless “Israeli” ground and aerial aggressions against Palestinians in Gaza are met.

The remarks come as Washington has threatened to strike targets in Iraq after three of its troops were killed in a drone strike at an occupied base last week near the Syria-Jordan border.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, that claimed responsibility for that attack announced on Tuesday a suspension in its operations against American targets across the region.

The group cited “consideration for the Iraqi government” as the reason for the decision, without elaborating.

Iraq adopted the law to expel foreign forces after Washington assassinated top Iraqi and Iranian anti-terror commanders four years ago.
