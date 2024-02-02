IRGC Advisor Martyred in “Israeli” Aggression on Syria

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced on Friday that its advisor Saeed Alidadi was martyred during the “Israeli” entity’s airstrikes on southern Syria on Friday.

Syrian military sources on Friday reported that the “Israeli” entity has targeted areas in the southern country from occupied Golan.“The Syrian air defense systems managed to down several ‘Israeli’ missiles,” the sources added.Back in January, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC] confirmed the martyrdom of several of its advisory forces in an “Israeli” strike on Syria.The Iranian advisors, who are present in Syria at the official invitation of the Syrian government, have played an important role in helping the Syrians fight terrorism and help establish peace, stability, and lasting security in this country.