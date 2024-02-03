0
Saturday 3 February 2024 - 08:23

Majority in New Poll Say Biden, Most Members of US Congress Don’t Deserve New Term

The Gallup survey found 61 percent of registered voters said Biden doesn’t deserve reelection, while 38 percent said they think he deserves to stay in the White House for another four years, The Hill reported.

Additionally, only 24 percent of respondents said most members of Congress deserved reelection, and 67 percent said they do not.

Despite voters’ opinions regarding most of Congress and Biden, 55 percent of respondents said their representative in their congressional district deserves reelection. Thirty-four percent disagreed.

A CNN/SSRS poll released Thursday found that 34 percent of respondents said the president deserves to be reelected, while 66 percent disagreed. Thirty-eight percent in that poll also said that they approve of the way Biden is handling his job, with 62 percent saying they disapproved.

The CNN/SSRS poll also found former President Donald Trump leading Biden by 4 points among registered voters, with 49 percent saying they would be more likely to vote for Trump, while 45 percent said they would be more likely to vote for Biden. 

Trump is leading Biden by 2 points in a national polling average by The Hill and Decision Desk HQ.

The Gallup poll was conducted January 2-22 of 1,011 US adults. There were 890 respondents labeled as registered voters, and results of polling among them has a margin of error of 4 percentage points. 
