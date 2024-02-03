US Illegally Seizes over 500,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil

Islam Times - The US Department of Justice has seized more than 500,000 barrels of Iranian oil, according to media reports.

The US Department of Justice has announced criminal charges against the buyers of Iranian crude oil in China, Russia, and Syria, AP News reported on Friday.Officials described the actions, which come at a time of simmering tensions between the US and Iran, as part of a broader effort to disrupt funding of the Iranian military.“The FBI will remain committed to enforcing US sanctions that keep money out of its coffers," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement.A bipartisan group of US Senators are pushing the Biden administration for stricter enforcement of Iran’s oil sanctions, as the country’s exports reach a five-year high.