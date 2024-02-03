0
Saturday 3 February 2024 - 08:28

US Conducts Airstrikes on 85 Targets in Iraq, Syria

Initiating what it called as "retaliatory strikes" on Friday, the US claimed that the operation targeted those responsible for a recent fatal attack on American forces in Jordan.

The US Central Command disclosed that the targets included depots housing rockets, missiles, and unmanned drones. "The airstrikes employed more than 125 precision munitions," stated the US Central Command on social media.

US President Joe Biden saidt the strikes would persist at times and locations determined by Washington. In a statement, Biden said, "Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing."

Reuters reported the information, citing "three US officials." The report, attributing details to "the US military," noted that the strikes impacted "more than 85 targets with more than 125 munitions."

AFP, referring to "security sources," reported a strike occurring in western Iraq near the Syria border. Syrian state media reported American aggression in Syria's desert areas and the Syrian-Iraqi border, resulting in casualties.

The drone attack on Sunday, prompting the alleged reprisal, targeted a small US outpost in Jordan, causing three American troops' deaths and injuring at least 34 others. On Tuesday, Biden announced having "decided" on the country's response to the attack.

Repeating previous claims, Biden held Iran "responsible in the sense that they're supplying the weapons."

Iran's mission to the United Nations denied any involvement, stating that attacks on US forces were linked to conflicts between regional resistance groups and the US military.

In a letter to the UN Security Council, Iran's permanent ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, rejected US accusations, asserting, "There is no group affiliated with the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Armed Forces...that operates directly or indirectly under the control of the Islamic Republic of Iran." Iravani emphasized that Iran bore no responsibility for actions in the region by any individual or group.
