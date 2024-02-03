0
Saturday 3 February 2024 - 08:29

Iraq Denounces US Airstrikes as 'Breach of Sovereignty'

Story Code : 1113586
General Yehya Rasool, spokesperson for Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani, emphasized in a statement that these actions represent a clear infringement on Iraq's sovereignty.

"These airstrikes constitute a violation of Iraqi sovereignty," declared General Rasool, highlighting the gravity of the situation. He underscored that the consequences of these actions by Washington would be "disastrous for the security and stability of Iraq and the region."

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that its military forces targeted over 85 locations in both countries, utilizing various aircraft, including long-range bombers flown from the United States. In a statement, CENTCOM revealed, "The airstrikes employed more than 125 precision munitions."

US President Joe Biden, addressing the airstrikes, stated on Friday, "Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing." He said these strikes were a retaliatory measure following a drone attack that resulted in the deaths of several soldiers at a remote US base in Jordan.

The assault on the military base, known as Tower 22 near the Jordan-Syria border, claimed the lives of three US soldiers and left approximately 40 others injured. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, claimed responsibility for the drone strike in a statement published on its Telegram channel.

In response to the recent US airstrikes, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced missile strikes against the Ain al-Asad Airbase, which houses US occupation forces in the western Iraqi province of al-Anbar. Additionally, the group reported launching missile and drone strikes against the strategic al-Tanf military base in southeastern Syria, near the border with Jordan and Iraq, and the al-Khadra Village in Syria's northeastern province of al-Hasakah.
