Saturday 3 February 2024 - 08:32

Yemen Strikes Eilat with Ballistic Missiles in Solidarity with Gaza

Story Code : 1113587
The strike was announced in a statement on Friday.

"The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation against specific targets of the Israeli enemy in the Umm Al-Rashrash (Eilat) area with several ballistic missiles," the statement read.

For over a month, Yemeni military operations have targeted Israeli sites, including those across occupied territories and Israeli vessels. These actions are in response to the war and siege initiated by the Israeli regime on October 7, 2023, against Gaza, following an operation by Palestinian resistance movements.

The toll of the conflict has been devastating, with over 27,100 Palestinians, predominantly women, children, and adolescents, being killed in Israeli airstrikes. The forces asserted that these anti-Israeli operations stem from "religious, ethical, and humanitarian duties towards the oppressed Palestinian people" and respond to "the calls of our free Yemeni people and all the free people of our Arab and Islamic nation."

"The Yemeni Armed Forces will not hesitate to carry out more military operations against the Zionist enemy on land and sea until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted," the statement stressed. 
