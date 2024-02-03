Iraqi Resistance Strikes US Targets in Response to Aerial Assaults

Islam Times - The Islamic Resistance, an umbrella group of Iraqi anti-terror organizations, announced a series of strikes against American targets in Iraq and neighboring Syria.

The statement, released early Saturday, mentioned missile strikes on the Ain al-Assad Airbase in western Iraqi al-Anbar Province, housing US occupation forces.The resistance also claimed responsibility for missile and drone strikes on the al-Tanf military base in southeastern Syria, near the border with Jordan and Iraq, and the al-Khadra Village in Syria's northeastern al-Hasakah province.Earlier reports from Reuters cited three American officials stating that the United States conducted aerial attacks on 85 targets in the Arab countries. The US labeled these as "retaliatory" assaults against those it accused of being responsible for a deadly attack on American forces in Jordan on Sunday.The US Central Command reported targeting depots with rockets, missiles, and unmanned drones, deploying over 125 precision munitions in the airstrikes. US President Joe Biden said such strikes would continue as deemed necessary by Washington.In a repeated claim, Biden, along with other US officials, had earlier accused Iran of being "responsible" by supplying weapons. Iran has consistently denied involvement in attacks on US forces, emphasizing that regional resistance groups operate independently and do not take orders from Tehran.