Saturday 3 February 2024 - 08:52

Malaysia Urges Washington to Halt Gaza Killings Instead of Launching Aggression Against Yemen

The Malaysian Prime Minister attributed the navigation crisis in the Red Sea to the United States of America as a key partner in these actions.

During an interview with the Qatari Al Jazeera channel, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim urged the American administration to halt the killing in Gaza. He emphasized that Palestinians have the inherent right to their land and to establish their state, and they cannot be confined to an open prison.

Regarding the Yemeni naval operations in the Red Sea, the Malaysian Prime Minister clarified that the issue did not originate with Yemen but rather with the aggression against Gaza. He stressed the necessity of halting the aggression against the people of Gaza as the only solution to cease all forms of escalation, instead of resorting to aggression against Yemen.

He added, "We observe that the largest country in the world (America) has formed a coalition against the poorest country in the world. Why? So that Israel can kill the Palestinians." 

He called for taking steps to stop the killings in Gaza and urged all countries to unite in this direction.

In solidarity with the Palestinians in besieged Gaza, Yemeni forces have targeted ships going to and from ports in the occupied territories, or whose owners are linked to Israel, in the southern Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, the Gulf of Aden, and even in the Arabian Sea.

In response to the pro-Palestine maritime campaign, the US and its allies have launched airstrikes on Yemen in violation of the country’s sovereignty and international law.  The aggression was conducted with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands.

On January 12, American and British warplanes targeted five regions in Yemen, including the capital Sana'a, and the provinces of Hodeidah, Taiz, Hajjah, and Sa’adah, launching 73 missiles. This aggression resulted in the death of at least five people and the injury of six others.

The illegal raids prompted Yemen to declare American and British vessels as legitimate targets for its armed forces.

Israel waged a genocidal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 following a historic operation by the Palestinian Hamas resistance group against the occupying regime.

The US has offered untrammeled support for Israel during the aggression that has so far killed at least 27,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 65,949 others.
