0
Sunday 4 February 2024 - 00:36

Telegraph: Biden Enters His Most Dangerous Days of Presidency

Story Code : 1113775
Telegraph: Biden Enters His Most Dangerous Days of Presidency
This conservative English newspaper regards Biden's retaliatory strikes in the early hours of Saturday against resistance forces in Iraq and Syria as one of the most perilous tests of his presidency thus far.

According to this publication, Biden's authorization for the airstrikes in Iraq and Syria is intended to rebut accusations of his "weak" leadership while also steering clear of entangling Washington in another regional conflict.

The Telegraph highlights that Biden, prompted by the killing of three American soldiers in Jordan, found himself under considerable internal and external pressures, prompting him to assert explicitly that there would be a response to this action.

Nevertheless, he must also recognize that in Middle Eastern conflicts, even the most meticulously planned military operations can yield unforeseen consequences.

The newspaper has argued that the President of the United States, following the killing of three of its soldiers in Jordan, evaluating the safety of American citizens under Hamas' control, as well as the weather conditions in the region, ultimately ordered this attack.

Iran was aware that something was unfolding

The Telegraph stressed that Tehran and its allies had some knowledge of the unfolding events.

According to US officials, last night's strike utilized F-16 fighter jets and B-1 bombers, deploying 125 precision-guided munitions.

Following the operation's conclusion, the White House promptly praised its success. However, it cautioned that it's premature to evaluate its impact fully and expressed preparedness for additional operations in the days ahead.

Biden is exposed to political risks

This English media platform delves deeper into the potential scenarios envisioned by Biden's team and underscores that any course of action might trigger unforeseen responses, highlighting that his administration cannot guarantee the safety of American lives in Gaza.

Moreover, The Telegraph emphasizes that the White House is fully aware that Biden's initiatives in the Middle East entail not only military risks but also significant political hazards. The support for the Zionist regime has adversely affected his standing among progressives, especially among young voters and ethnic minorities in America.
Comment


Featured Stories
Damascus Says US Occupation of Syrian Territory ‘Cannot Continue’
Damascus Says US Occupation of Syrian Territory ‘Cannot Continue’
US Approves Possible Sales of 386 Hellfire Missiles to Netherlands for $150 mln
US Approves Possible Sales of 386 Hellfire Missiles to Netherlands for $150 mln
4 February 2024
Syria and Iraq Accuse US of Backing Terrorism
Syria and Iraq Accuse US of Backing Terrorism
4 February 2024
ISIS Terrorists Attack Positions of Iraqi PMU
ISIS Terrorists Attack Positions of Iraqi PMU
4 February 2024
Iraqi Resistance Strikes US Targets in Response to Aerial Assaults
Iraqi Resistance Strikes US Targets in Response to Aerial Assaults
3 February 2024
Yemen Strikes Eilat with Ballistic Missiles in Solidarity with Gaza
Yemen Strikes Eilat with Ballistic Missiles in Solidarity with Gaza
3 February 2024
US Illegally Seizes over 500,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil
US Illegally Seizes over 500,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil
3 February 2024
China Urges US, Allies to Reconsider UNRWA Funding Suspension Amid Gaza Crisis
China Urges US, Allies to Reconsider UNRWA Funding Suspension Amid Gaza Crisis
2 February 2024
Former CIA Software Engineer Sentenced to 40 Years for Leaking US Hacking Secrets
Former CIA Software Engineer Sentenced to 40 Years for Leaking US Hacking Secrets
2 February 2024
IRGC Advisor Martyred in “Israeli” Aggression on Syria
IRGC Advisor Martyred in “Israeli” Aggression on Syria
2 February 2024
20 Missiles Fired from Lebanon towards Kiryat Shmona
20 Missiles Fired from Lebanon towards Kiryat Shmona
2 February 2024
Ukraine Hails EU Deal on $54bn Aid Package
Ukraine Hails EU Deal on $54bn Aid Package
2 February 2024
Syria Repels an “Israeli” Aggression Targeted South of Damascus
Syria Repels an “Israeli” Aggression Targeted South of Damascus
2 February 2024