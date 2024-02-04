Telegraph: Biden Enters His Most Dangerous Days of Presidency

Islam Times - The Telegraph newspaper, in reference to the early Saturday morning attacks by the US military on resistance forces in Iraq and Syria, views this move as the most hazardous trial of Joe Biden's presidency and states: He has embarked upon the most dangerous phase of his leadership.

This conservative English newspaper regards Biden's retaliatory strikes in the early hours of Saturday against resistance forces in Iraq and Syria as one of the most perilous tests of his presidency thus far.According to this publication, Biden's authorization for the airstrikes in Iraq and Syria is intended to rebut accusations of his "weak" leadership while also steering clear of entangling Washington in another regional conflict.The Telegraph highlights that Biden, prompted by the killing of three American soldiers in Jordan, found himself under considerable internal and external pressures, prompting him to assert explicitly that there would be a response to this action.Nevertheless, he must also recognize that in Middle Eastern conflicts, even the most meticulously planned military operations can yield unforeseen consequences.The newspaper has argued that the President of the United States, following the killing of three of its soldiers in Jordan, evaluating the safety of American citizens under Hamas' control, as well as the weather conditions in the region, ultimately ordered this attack.The Telegraph stressed that Tehran and its allies had some knowledge of the unfolding events.According to US officials, last night's strike utilized F-16 fighter jets and B-1 bombers, deploying 125 precision-guided munitions.Following the operation's conclusion, the White House promptly praised its success. However, it cautioned that it's premature to evaluate its impact fully and expressed preparedness for additional operations in the days ahead.This English media platform delves deeper into the potential scenarios envisioned by Biden's team and underscores that any course of action might trigger unforeseen responses, highlighting that his administration cannot guarantee the safety of American lives in Gaza.Moreover, The Telegraph emphasizes that the White House is fully aware that Biden's initiatives in the Middle East entail not only military risks but also significant political hazards. The support for the Zionist regime has adversely affected his standing among progressives, especially among young voters and ethnic minorities in America.