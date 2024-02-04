0
Sunday 4 February 2024 - 00:38

ISIS Terrorists Attack Positions of Iraqi PMU

The US military launched an air assault on dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria used by resistance on Friday, in the opening salvo of retaliation for the drone strike that killed three US troops in Jordan last weekend.

Three people were killed and 11 others were injured during the American attack on Al-Qaim and Akashat region in western Iraq.

The US claims that these attacks were carried out in retaliation for the killing of 3 soldiers of this country in a base in Syria.

Clashes between the Iraqi armed forces with ISIS terrorists continued on a highway in the Al-Skar region in the west of Anbar province.

This attack took place hours after the American attack on Al-Qa'im and Akashat region in western Iraq.

Yahya Rasool, the spokesman of the Iraqi armed forces, confirmed the US attack on the west of his country early Saturday and said that these attacks are a violation of Iraq's sovereignty and undermine the efforts of the Baghdad government to establish stability in the country.

Meanwhile; the official Syrian news agency (SANA) reported on Saturday morning that most of the targets that the US targeted had been completely evacuated before the attack.
