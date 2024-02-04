0
Sunday 4 February 2024 - 00:44

US House Speaker Accuses White House of ‘Placating’ Iran

Story Code : 1113778
A week ago, as a result of a drone attack by the Iraqi resistance forces on an American military base in Jordan, three American soldiers were killed.

While accusing Iran, the United States announced that it would retaliate soon.

America attacked several places in Iraq and Syria last night.

“Unfortunately, the administration waited for a week and telegraphed to the world, including to Iran, the nature of our response,” Johnson said in a statement posted on X.

“The public handwringing and excessive signalling undercuts our ability to put a decisive end to the barrage of attacks endured over the past few months.”

“Now is the time for President Biden to wake up to the reality that his policy of placating Iran has failed,” Johnson added. “To promote peace, America must project strength.”
