Sunday 4 February 2024 - 00:50

Damascus Says US Occupation of Syrian Territory ‘Cannot Continue’

Story Code : 1113780
The overnight attacks killed several civilians and soldiers, wounded others, and caused significant damage to public and private property”, the Syrian military said in a statement.

“The occupation of parts of Syrian territory by US forces cannot continue,” it added, affirming the army’s “determination to liberate all Syrian territory from terrorism and occupation.”

The United States has some 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in neighboring Iraq as part of an international coalition against the armed group ISIL (ISIS) – a force that once controlled swathes of both countries.

“What (US)committed has served to fuel conflict in the Middle East in a very dangerous way,” Damascus’ foreign ministry said in a statement.

A week ago, as a result of a drone attack by the Iraqi resistance forces on an American military base in Jordan, three American soldiers were killed.

While accusing Iran, the United States announced that it would retaliate soon.

America attacked several places in Iraq and Syria last night.The Iraqi government announced the death of 16 people, and two dozen injured in the country as a result of the US Friday attacks.
