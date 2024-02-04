No Attacks on Iranian Forces in Syria: Ambassador

Islam Times - Hossein Akbari, Iran's ambassador to Syria has said that the United States airstrikes did not target Iranain forces in Syria.

"The terrorist act of the American government in ts aggression last night was to make up for the defeats of the Zionist regime in Gaza and create a vacuum on the borders of Iraq and Syria in order to strengthen the armed Takfiri terrorists," the Iranian diplomat said."Contrary to the claims they they targeted Iranian bases and advisers, the attacks were targeted at the destruction of Syrian civil infrastructure and were primarily aimed at revenge against the Resistance society and the people who have been with the Resistance cause all these years," Akbari said.US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its military forces struck more than 85 targets in Iraq and Syria.The Iraqi Foreign Ministry on Saturday summoned the US chargé d'affairs to Baghdad to protest the US attacks in Iraq, Iraqi News Agency reported.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's office said on Saturday in a statement that sixteen people were killed, among them civilians, and 25 injured in overnight US airstrikes on Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) targets in Iraq, .