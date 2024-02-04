0
Sunday 4 February 2024 - 00:58

No Attacks on Iranian Forces in Syria: Ambassador

Story Code : 1113783
No Attacks on Iranian Forces in Syria: Ambassador
"The terrorist act of the American government in ts aggression last night was to make up for the defeats of the Zionist regime in Gaza and create a vacuum on the borders of Iraq and Syria in order to strengthen the armed Takfiri terrorists," the Iranian diplomat said.

"Contrary to the claims they they targeted Iranian bases and advisers, the attacks were targeted at the destruction of Syrian civil infrastructure and were primarily aimed at revenge against the Resistance society and the people who have been with the Resistance cause all these years," Akbari said.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its military forces struck more than 85 targets in Iraq and Syria.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry on Saturday summoned the US chargé d'affairs to Baghdad to protest the US attacks in Iraq, Iraqi News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's office said on Saturday in a statement that sixteen people were killed, among them civilians, and 25 injured in overnight US airstrikes on Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) targets in Iraq, .
Comment


Featured Stories
Damascus Says US Occupation of Syrian Territory ‘Cannot Continue’
Damascus Says US Occupation of Syrian Territory ‘Cannot Continue’
US Approves Possible Sales of 386 Hellfire Missiles to Netherlands for $150 mln
US Approves Possible Sales of 386 Hellfire Missiles to Netherlands for $150 mln
4 February 2024
Syria and Iraq Accuse US of Backing Terrorism
Syria and Iraq Accuse US of Backing Terrorism
4 February 2024
ISIS Terrorists Attack Positions of Iraqi PMU
ISIS Terrorists Attack Positions of Iraqi PMU
4 February 2024
Iraqi Resistance Strikes US Targets in Response to Aerial Assaults
Iraqi Resistance Strikes US Targets in Response to Aerial Assaults
3 February 2024
Yemen Strikes Eilat with Ballistic Missiles in Solidarity with Gaza
Yemen Strikes Eilat with Ballistic Missiles in Solidarity with Gaza
3 February 2024
US Illegally Seizes over 500,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil
US Illegally Seizes over 500,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil
3 February 2024
China Urges US, Allies to Reconsider UNRWA Funding Suspension Amid Gaza Crisis
China Urges US, Allies to Reconsider UNRWA Funding Suspension Amid Gaza Crisis
2 February 2024
Former CIA Software Engineer Sentenced to 40 Years for Leaking US Hacking Secrets
Former CIA Software Engineer Sentenced to 40 Years for Leaking US Hacking Secrets
2 February 2024
IRGC Advisor Martyred in “Israeli” Aggression on Syria
IRGC Advisor Martyred in “Israeli” Aggression on Syria
2 February 2024
20 Missiles Fired from Lebanon towards Kiryat Shmona
20 Missiles Fired from Lebanon towards Kiryat Shmona
2 February 2024
Ukraine Hails EU Deal on $54bn Aid Package
Ukraine Hails EU Deal on $54bn Aid Package
2 February 2024
Syria Repels an “Israeli” Aggression Targeted South of Damascus
Syria Repels an “Israeli” Aggression Targeted South of Damascus
2 February 2024