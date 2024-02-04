0
Sunday 4 February 2024 - 01:02

Hezbollah Condemns US Airstrikes in Iraq, Syria

Story Code : 1113786
In a statement issued on Saturday, Hezbollah voiced its strong condemnation of overnight US attacks on Iraq and Syria which killed and injured scores of people, saying they were a clear violation of the sovereignty of the two Arab countries.

The group said the attacks will only fuel instability in the region and will give the US a pretext to maintain its occupation of areas in Iraq and Syria.

It said the attacks also exposed the deceitful nature of US claims that it does not want an escalation in the region amid the ongoing conflict in Palestine.

The statement came after the US military said it had launched airstrikes on dozens of positions in Iraq and Syria in response to an attack last month on a US military post in Jordan which killed three US servicemen.
