Sunday 4 February 2024 - 01:03

Iraqi PM Declares 3 Days of Mourning after US Aggression

Story Code : 1113787
According to a statement by the government of Iraq on social media, the prime minister announced the state of mourning " across all state departments and institutions... in honor of the souls of the martyrs from our armed forces and the civilians who lost their lives due to the American bombing."

Following the United States' broad aggression on areas in Iraq and Syria late Saturday, the Security and Defense Committee in the Iraqi parliament said that the US-led coalition forces present in the country are "destabilizing the situation," and called on the government to expedite the reaching of an agreement on their withdrawal.

According to CENTCOM, US forces struck more than 85 targets in Iraq and Syria with numerous aircraft, including long-range bombers that were said to have taken off from the United States.

In Syria, the attacks led to the killing of several civilians and soldiers, injuring others, as well as causing significant material damage, as per a Syrian military statement.
