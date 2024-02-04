0
Sunday 4 February 2024 - 01:05

Bomb Explodes outside Ministry in Athens, Police Say No Injuries Reported

Story Code : 1113788
Bomb Explodes outside Ministry in Athens, Police Say No Injuries Reported
A Greek newspaper received a phone call by an unknown caller that a bomb had been planted at the ministry and had informed the police who cordoned off the area before the explosion which caused damage to the building and broken windows, police said, Reuters reported.

The caller said a previously unknown guerrilla group was behind the attack, a police official said on condition of anonymity.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Greece has a history of political violence. Small bomb and arson attacks are frequent and most of them do not cause serious damage.

However, the government said it was worried by the incident.

“The attack is very serious and has to do with a serious crime,” government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis told Open TV broadcaster on Saturday.
Comment


Featured Stories
Damascus Says US Occupation of Syrian Territory ‘Cannot Continue’
Damascus Says US Occupation of Syrian Territory ‘Cannot Continue’
US Approves Possible Sales of 386 Hellfire Missiles to Netherlands for $150 mln
US Approves Possible Sales of 386 Hellfire Missiles to Netherlands for $150 mln
4 February 2024
Syria and Iraq Accuse US of Backing Terrorism
Syria and Iraq Accuse US of Backing Terrorism
4 February 2024
ISIS Terrorists Attack Positions of Iraqi PMU
ISIS Terrorists Attack Positions of Iraqi PMU
4 February 2024
Iraqi Resistance Strikes US Targets in Response to Aerial Assaults
Iraqi Resistance Strikes US Targets in Response to Aerial Assaults
3 February 2024
Yemen Strikes Eilat with Ballistic Missiles in Solidarity with Gaza
Yemen Strikes Eilat with Ballistic Missiles in Solidarity with Gaza
3 February 2024
US Illegally Seizes over 500,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil
US Illegally Seizes over 500,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil
3 February 2024
China Urges US, Allies to Reconsider UNRWA Funding Suspension Amid Gaza Crisis
China Urges US, Allies to Reconsider UNRWA Funding Suspension Amid Gaza Crisis
2 February 2024
Former CIA Software Engineer Sentenced to 40 Years for Leaking US Hacking Secrets
Former CIA Software Engineer Sentenced to 40 Years for Leaking US Hacking Secrets
2 February 2024
IRGC Advisor Martyred in “Israeli” Aggression on Syria
IRGC Advisor Martyred in “Israeli” Aggression on Syria
2 February 2024
20 Missiles Fired from Lebanon towards Kiryat Shmona
20 Missiles Fired from Lebanon towards Kiryat Shmona
2 February 2024
Ukraine Hails EU Deal on $54bn Aid Package
Ukraine Hails EU Deal on $54bn Aid Package
2 February 2024
Syria Repels an “Israeli” Aggression Targeted South of Damascus
Syria Repels an “Israeli” Aggression Targeted South of Damascus
2 February 2024