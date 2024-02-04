Iran Condemns US Strikes on Iraq, Syria

Islam Times - The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the overnight US air strikes on Syria and Iraq as a violation of the two Arab states’ sovereignty and of the UN Charter.

In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said the US has brazenly violated the United Nations Charter, international law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria by attacking the two countries.The US on Friday night launched air strikes against more than 85 targets in Syria and Iraq on what it alleged were establishments linked to Iran.Decrying Washington’s unwavering support for the relentless Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank for more than four months and condemning its military strikes on Yemen, Kanaani said the US government has made another strategic mistake by launching last night’s attacks on Iraq and Syria, warning that such acts of adventurism will only escalate tensions and instability in the region.The US strikes on Iraq and Syria would only serve the interests of the Zionist regime, he said, adding, “These attacks will further entangle the US government in the region and overshadow the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza.”Warning against the extension of the scope and area of war and tensions in the region, the spokesman said the continuation of such adventurous moves jeopardizes international peace and security.“The Islamic Republic of Iran reemphasizes the international community and the UN Security Council’s responsibility to prevent the US’ illegal and unilateral attacks in the region and prevent the promotion of crisis,” he added.Describing the Israeli regime’s acts of occupation and military onslaught against Gaza under the US’ ceaseless support as the root cause of regional tensions and crisis, Kanaani said the restoration of stability and security to the region requires concentration on the root of the crisis and a remedy for it.