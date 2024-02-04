0
Sunday 4 February 2024 - 01:08

US Supplies to Ukraine Not to Affect Russia’s Military Op Course: Kremlin

Story Code : 1113790
Commenting on the words of US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland about "surprises" for Russia on the battlefield, the spokesman said, "As for surprises - yes, the United States, as a direct participant in this conflict, maintains and increases the degree of its direct involvement in this conflict, continues to provoke the Kiev regime to continue the war." 

"This can in no way affect the course of the special military operation. And this can in no way affect the outcome of the special military operation, all goals will be achieved," he added, TASS reported.

"The Americans are making it more painful for the Ukrainians, the Americans are making it so that more Ukrainians die. It is the Americans who are doing this, and they should understand this."
