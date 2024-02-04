0
Sunday 4 February 2024 - 01:08

US Approves Possible Sales of 386 Hellfire Missiles to Netherlands for $150 mln

Story Code : 1113791
The deal would include training of personnel, provision of spare parts and maintenance, TASS reported.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO ally," the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said. "The proposed sale will improve the Netherlands’ capability to strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats."

"The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region," the agency went on to say. "There will be no adverse impact on US defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale."

The agency notified Congress of this possible sale. The legislature now has 30 days to study the deal and potentially exercise a veto.

The AGM-114 Hellfire is a laser-guided or radar-guided missile. It is mostly launched from helicopter gunships and MQ-1 Predator drones.
