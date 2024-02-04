Palestinian Ministry Issues Warning over Potential Attack on Rafah: Report

Islam Times - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in Palestine issued a stark warning regarding the potential consequences of a military operation by Israel on the city of Rafah.

The ministry expressed concerns over the Israeli regime's minister Yoav Gallant's recent comments, stating that the Israeli army could shift its focus to Rafah, situated along the border with Egypt.Quoted by the Palestinian news agency Wafa, the ministry emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, "the annihilation of about 1.5 million Palestinians, or an attempt to displace them," would be the likely outcome if such an attack were to occur.The ministry also criticized the international community for its perceived failure to intervene and alleviate the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.In a related development, Israel confirmed its military's use of seawater in a network of tunnels in Gaza, a move that has raised environmental and legal concerns. The Israeli military stated that it is employing "new capabilities" in its efforts against Hamas's tunnel infrastructure, including the channeling of large volumes of water into the tunnels.The confirmation comes amid ongoing Israeli war in the enclave, with reports speculating about the pumping of seawater into the tunnels for several weeks.The plan to flood the tunnels with seawater raises questions about the fate of captives held within and the potential long-term consequences for Gaza, including its water supply. Reports from December indicated that Israeli forces were planning to use large water pumps to flood the tunnels, with installations located north of the Shati refugee camp.The pumping of seawater into the tunnels is expected to take weeks, and environmental analysts warn of potential damage to Gaza's groundwater aquifer, crucial for the well-being of the strip's 2.3 million residents.The fragile water infrastructure in Gaza and the West Bank has long been a point of contention. Israel's actions, including a total blockade that bans food and water, have exacerbated the difficulties faced by Palestinians in the region. Israel's control over water supply to the occupied territories has been a longstanding issue, with restrictions on Palestinians' ability to construct water installations without Israeli approval. Even rainwater collection is monitored in the West Bank.Moreover, Israeli soldiers and settlers attack infrastructure supplying water to Palestinians.