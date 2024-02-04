0
Sunday 4 February 2024 - 01:12

Protest in Stockholm Commemorates Slain Gaza Children

Story Code : 1113794
The rally at Sergels torg saw protesters condemning Israeli attacks through chants of pro-Palestine slogans, including "Free Palestine" and "End the occupation."

Carrying Palestinian flags, the crowd called for a boycott of Israeli products and companies supporting Israel. The demonstration aimed to draw attention to the ongoing Israeli war and its impact on the civilian population.

On Oct. 7, Hamas and other Palestinian resistance forces in Gaza launched a military operation called Al-Aqsa Storm in response to “the continuous attacks by Israeli forces and settlers against the Palestinian people, their property, and holy sites, especially the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds.”

Israel then launched a brutal onslaught that has since killed more than 27,000 victims, including thousands of women and children in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military onslaught has caused mass displacement and destruction and created conditions for famine in Gaza.
