0
Sunday 4 February 2024 - 01:14

At Least 10 Dead as Firefighters Battle Wildfires in Chile

Story Code : 1113796
At Least 10 Dead as Firefighters Battle Wildfires in Chile
About a dozen fires have been raging since Friday. The blazes are concentrated in the Vina del Mar and Valparaiso tourist regions, where they have ravaged thousands of hectares of forest, cloaked coastal cities in a dense fog of gray smoke and forced people to flee their homes.

"We have preliminary information that several people have died, around 10," said Sofia Gonzales Cortes, state representative for the central region of Valparaiso.

In the towns of Estrella and Navidad, southwest of the capital, the fires have burned nearly 30 homes, and forced evacuations near the surfing resort of Pichilemu.
Comment


Featured Stories
Damascus Says US Occupation of Syrian Territory ‘Cannot Continue’
Damascus Says US Occupation of Syrian Territory ‘Cannot Continue’
US Approves Possible Sales of 386 Hellfire Missiles to Netherlands for $150 mln
US Approves Possible Sales of 386 Hellfire Missiles to Netherlands for $150 mln
4 February 2024
Syria and Iraq Accuse US of Backing Terrorism
Syria and Iraq Accuse US of Backing Terrorism
4 February 2024
ISIS Terrorists Attack Positions of Iraqi PMU
ISIS Terrorists Attack Positions of Iraqi PMU
4 February 2024
Iraqi Resistance Strikes US Targets in Response to Aerial Assaults
Iraqi Resistance Strikes US Targets in Response to Aerial Assaults
3 February 2024
Yemen Strikes Eilat with Ballistic Missiles in Solidarity with Gaza
Yemen Strikes Eilat with Ballistic Missiles in Solidarity with Gaza
3 February 2024
US Illegally Seizes over 500,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil
US Illegally Seizes over 500,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil
3 February 2024
China Urges US, Allies to Reconsider UNRWA Funding Suspension Amid Gaza Crisis
China Urges US, Allies to Reconsider UNRWA Funding Suspension Amid Gaza Crisis
2 February 2024
Former CIA Software Engineer Sentenced to 40 Years for Leaking US Hacking Secrets
Former CIA Software Engineer Sentenced to 40 Years for Leaking US Hacking Secrets
2 February 2024
IRGC Advisor Martyred in “Israeli” Aggression on Syria
IRGC Advisor Martyred in “Israeli” Aggression on Syria
2 February 2024
20 Missiles Fired from Lebanon towards Kiryat Shmona
20 Missiles Fired from Lebanon towards Kiryat Shmona
2 February 2024
Ukraine Hails EU Deal on $54bn Aid Package
Ukraine Hails EU Deal on $54bn Aid Package
2 February 2024
Syria Repels an “Israeli” Aggression Targeted South of Damascus
Syria Repels an “Israeli” Aggression Targeted South of Damascus
2 February 2024