US Ups Risks of Conflict on Korean Peninsula, Senior Russian Diplomat Says
Story Code : 1113824
During a meeting with Russian journalists, the senior diplomat noted that the increased US military presence and intensified drills "demanded (Russia’s) direct involvement" in order to convey the Russian assessment of the situation to the South Korean side.
"Pursuing this policy course may lead to very dangerous consequences," he cautioned, TASS reported.
Rudenko noted that, although Moscow and Seoul’s opinions on the source of tensions diverge, it is important to keep the channels of communication open. "It is important to have a good understanding" of the other side’s stance in order to facilitate de-escalation, he emphasized.
He noted that the Russian Foreign Ministry was tracking all statements made by South Korea with regard to the situation in Ukraine. "We are registering all statements made at various levels," he said.