UNSC to Convene Emergency Meeting over US Airstrikes in Iraq, Syria

Islam Times - The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to hold an emergency meeting to address the repercussions of recent US airstrikes in Iraq and Syria that have caused casualties and extensive material damage in both Arab nations.

The US, citing a recent deadly attack on American forces in Jordan, claims the strikes were aimed at those responsible. The US Central Command reported deploying "more than 125 precision munitions" during the attacks.

Russia, a permanent member of the Security Council, has called for the emergency meeting, scheduled for 4:00 pm local time (2100 GMT) on Monday, to discuss the threats to international peace and security arising from the US strikes against Iraq and Syria, according to Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the UN.

The aggressive nature of Washington’s foreign policy was highlighted by Polyansky, who stated that the US is intentionally pushing major regional countries into conflict.

The targeted nations have vehemently criticized the airstrikes. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's office reported sixteen people killed, including civilians, and 25 others injured. Al-Sudani denounced the attacks as a "new aggression against Iraq's sovereignty," denying reports that there had been coordination with the Baghdad government.

Syria condemned the aggression, too, saying that the strikes aimed to weaken Damascus' fight against Takfiri terrorist groups. The regions targeted, according to Syria, coincide with areas where the Syrian army combats remnants of the Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group, suggesting collusion between the US and the said group.

Iran also strongly condemned the airstrikes, labeling them a "strategic mistake" and a violation of sovereignty, territorial integrity, international law, and the UN Charter. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, warned of potential escalation, calling the continuation of such actions a threat to regional and international peace and security.

Early Saturday, US occupation forces targeted positions in Syria’s eastern province of Deir ez-Zur and the city of al-Bukamal near the Iraqi border. Cities like al-Qa’im and Akashat near the Syrian border in Iraq’s al-Anbar province were also attacked, resulting in loss of lives and damage to private and public property.