Islam Times - Namibian President Hage Geingob has died at the age of 82 at a hospital in the capital Windhoek, where he was receiving medical treatment.

Geingob was receiving treatment at the hospital after revealing in January he had been diagnosed with cancer, according to CNN.

Geingob had served as president since 2015 and was currently on his second term.

Geingob passed away just after midnight, around 12:04 a.m. ET on Sunday, at Lady Pohamba Hospital with his wife Monica Geingos and his children by his side, a statement from Acting President Nangolo Mbumba said, which was posted on the presidency’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter.