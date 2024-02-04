Southern Gaza Come under Attack by Israel Bombs

Islam Times - The Zionist regime carried out more attacks on areas in southern Gaza.

According to Palestinian Sama news agency, 2 children were martyred and 2 others injured in the bombardment of a kindergarten located in a refugee camp in the southeast of Rafah.

Reports say that many killed and wounded in other Israeli artillery and airstrikes around the southern city, including the Salam neighborhood.

During the past hours, the Zionist regime's warplanes also bombed areas in Khan Yunis, another southern city, resulting in death and injury of a number of people there.

On Saturday, the Gaza health ministry reported the killing of 15 Palestinians in a single Israeli attack.

Israeli launched its war on Gaza on October 7. That’s after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out a surprise operation dubbed “Al-Aqsa Storm” over the regime’s decades of atrocities and bloodshed across the Palestinians territories.

The Israeli war has killed some 28,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, with the UN and international aid agencies declaring Gaza to be the uninhabitable place in the world. The Palestinian territory has so far been known as the world’s largest open prison due to years of crippling blockade there by the Zionist regime.

