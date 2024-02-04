0
Sunday 4 February 2024 - 10:09

US-UK Aggression on Yemen Will Not Go Unanswered: Saree

US-UK Aggression on Yemen Will Not Go Unanswered: Saree
Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, affirmed on Sunday at dawn, that, over the past hours, US-UK aggression aircraft launched 48 airstrikes across various areas in multiple Yemeni governorates.
 
In a statement posted on X, Saree explained that the air raids by the American-British aggression targeted the governorates of Sanaa, Hodeidah, Taiz, al-Bayda, Hajjah, and Saada.
 
The 48 air raids carried out by the aggression were distributed, as outlined in a brief statement, as follows: Thirteen raids targeted Amanat al-Asimah (Sanaa capital) and Sanaa Governorate, nine raids on Hodeidah Governorate, and eleven raids on Taiz Governorate.
 
Additionally, al-Bayda and Hajjah governorates were each targeted with seven raids, and the aggression's aircraft launched one raid on Saada Governorate.
 
The spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces emphasized that these attacks "will not go unanswered," vowing that "there will be consequences."
 
He, yet again, reaffirmed Yemen's commitment by stating that the airstrikes "will not dissuade us from our moral, religious, and humanitarian stance in solidarity with the resilient Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip."
 
The statement came shortly after a recent American-British aggression on Yemen. According to Al Mayadeen's correspondent, there has been an attack on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and multiple governorates, coinciding with increased aircraft activity in the airspace.
 
As per our correspondent, the American and British airstrikes focused on the regions of Attan, al-Nahdin, and al-Hafa within the capital, Sanaa.
 
Additionally, he reported that aircraft involved in the US-British aggression conducted over 11 airstrikes on the districts of Maqbanah and Haifan situated in the western and southern outskirts of Taiz Governorate, in the southwest of Yemen.
