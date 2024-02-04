Death Toll from Ukraine’s Strike on Lisichansk Up to 28

Islam Times - The number of fatalities following the Ukrainian strike on Lisichansk has climbed to 28 people, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

Despite the threat of another strike rescuers continue clearing the rubble and searching people at the peril of life, the ministry said.

Ukraine’s armed forces conducted a strike on Lisichansk’s bakery on Saturday afternoon. The republic’s authorities said earlier that the operation to clear the rubble would continue for the whole night.

"Operatives from the Russian Emergencies Ministry have rescued 10 people. Unfortunately, 28 people, including one child, died," TASS reported citing the statement of the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry on Sunday.