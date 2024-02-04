3 Killed, 13 Injured in Landslides in Indonesia

Xinhua reported citing the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari that the cliff on the side of the road suddenly fell, hitting multiple vehicles in the middle of a traffic jam on the Tarutung-Sibolga national road on Saturday at 5 p.m. local time.
"Those who died were a husband, wife, and a toddler in a car," Muhari said.
Seven people were slightly injured and six others were seriously injured. All were taken to nearby medical facilities.
The landslide also damaged a house, five minibusses, a logistics truck, and a few motorcycles.