7 Killed after Bakery Shelling in Lugansk: Russian Media

Islam Times - Seven people were killed after a bakery in the city of Lysychansk in the Lugansk region was reportedly shelled Saturday by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a result, the two-story bakery building collapsed, said TASS, citing Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations.About 23 people remain under the rubble of the bakery, according to the news agency RIA Novosti.A video screenshot released by Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations shows rescuers working at the site of shelling in the city of Lysychansk in the Lugansk region, Feb. 3, 2024. Seven people were killed after a bakery in the city of Lysychansk in the Lugansk region was reportedly shelled Saturday by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Russia's TASS news agency.