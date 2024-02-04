0
Sunday 4 February 2024 - 21:08

US Cautions Citizens against Visiting Pakistan during Polls

Story Code : 1113951
"Pakistan's general elections are scheduled for February 8. Political parties are, and will be, actively campaigning in advance of election day, to include marches, rallies, and speeches, which are normal activities in any democratic process," the statement said, Times of India reports.

Urging US citizens to remain vigilant, the statement read, "Public gatherings have the potential to block traffic, disrupt transportation, and otherwise create obstacles to free movement and safety."

The statement underlined that "in some instances, political activities in Pakistan have been targeted for violence."

As some specific areas are expected to remain crowded on polling day, the statement said, "On February 8, election day, areas around polling stations may be crowded, and US citizens not eligible to participate in Pakistan's elections should avoid them."

The embassy asked US citizens to follow local media, maintain a low profile, carry identity documents, and cooperate with the police.
